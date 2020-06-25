All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 4509 TRAYMORE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
4509 TRAYMORE ST
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

4509 TRAYMORE ST

4509 Traymore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4509 Traymore Street, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED PRICE plus OWNER OFFERING $500 DISCOUNT ON FIRST MONTH'S RENT WITH SIGNING OF 2+ YEAR LEASE. Terrific location - CLOSE TO METRO AND NIH/NATIONAL MEDICAL Spacious split level with nice yard on a quiet street. Hardwood floors in LR/DR and 3 bedrooms. Carpeted family room with access to backyard. Master bath en suite and Hall bath fully renovated in 2017. Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 TRAYMORE ST have any available units?
4509 TRAYMORE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4509 TRAYMORE ST have?
Some of 4509 TRAYMORE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 TRAYMORE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4509 TRAYMORE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 TRAYMORE ST pet-friendly?
No, 4509 TRAYMORE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4509 TRAYMORE ST offer parking?
Yes, 4509 TRAYMORE ST offers parking.
Does 4509 TRAYMORE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4509 TRAYMORE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 TRAYMORE ST have a pool?
No, 4509 TRAYMORE ST does not have a pool.
Does 4509 TRAYMORE ST have accessible units?
No, 4509 TRAYMORE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 TRAYMORE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4509 TRAYMORE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 4509 TRAYMORE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4509 TRAYMORE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University