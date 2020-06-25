4509 TRAYMORE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED PRICE plus OWNER OFFERING $500 DISCOUNT ON FIRST MONTH'S RENT WITH SIGNING OF 2+ YEAR LEASE. Terrific location - CLOSE TO METRO AND NIH/NATIONAL MEDICAL Spacious split level with nice yard on a quiet street. Hardwood floors in LR/DR and 3 bedrooms. Carpeted family room with access to backyard. Master bath en suite and Hall bath fully renovated in 2017. Don't miss this one.