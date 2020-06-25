UPDATED PRICE plus OWNER OFFERING $500 DISCOUNT ON FIRST MONTH'S RENT WITH SIGNING OF 2+ YEAR LEASE. Terrific location - CLOSE TO METRO AND NIH/NATIONAL MEDICAL Spacious split level with nice yard on a quiet street. Hardwood floors in LR/DR and 3 bedrooms. Carpeted family room with access to backyard. Master bath en suite and Hall bath fully renovated in 2017. Don't miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4509 TRAYMORE ST have any available units?
4509 TRAYMORE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4509 TRAYMORE ST have?
Some of 4509 TRAYMORE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 TRAYMORE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4509 TRAYMORE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.