4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool hot tub

Enjoy the most spectacular waterfront views in the DC Metro area! Overlooking the beautifully serene Dalecarlia Resevoir in a park-like setting, and just over the DC-MD border, this traditional property has been transformed into a fantastically elegant contemporary jewel. This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious and secluded in the Overlook neighborhood. It is blocks away from Spring Valley shops and restaurants and only minutes from downtown. The Overlook experience includes a community pool, easy access to the Capitol Crescent Trail, and a harmonious neighborhood feel of classic design.With its large and airy living and dining areas, the home is perfect for both formal and casual entertaining with beautiful vistas of the reservoir, from all levels. The main level features an open floor plan with a chef's kitchen, formal living room, and dinning room with adjacent seating area. Upstairs 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 Baths. The master bedroom suite features spa-like master bath, with a walk-out deck, and huge closet. Fully finished lower level, with seating area, extra bedroom suite, and rear private patio. Hardwood floors throughout and amazing natural light. Must see!