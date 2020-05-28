All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE

4303 Torchlight Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4303 Torchlight Circle, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Enjoy the most spectacular waterfront views in the DC Metro area! Overlooking the beautifully serene Dalecarlia Resevoir in a park-like setting, and just over the DC-MD border, this traditional property has been transformed into a fantastically elegant contemporary jewel. This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious and secluded in the Overlook neighborhood. It is blocks away from Spring Valley shops and restaurants and only minutes from downtown. The Overlook experience includes a community pool, easy access to the Capitol Crescent Trail, and a harmonious neighborhood feel of classic design.With its large and airy living and dining areas, the home is perfect for both formal and casual entertaining with beautiful vistas of the reservoir, from all levels. The main level features an open floor plan with a chef's kitchen, formal living room, and dinning room with adjacent seating area. Upstairs 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 Baths. The master bedroom suite features spa-like master bath, with a walk-out deck, and huge closet. Fully finished lower level, with seating area, extra bedroom suite, and rear private patio. Hardwood floors throughout and amazing natural light. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE have any available units?
4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE have?
Some of 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4303 TORCHLIGHT CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

