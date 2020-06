239 GLEN VIEW TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

MUST SEE 3 BED, 1.5 BATH BRICK FRONT TOWNHOME IN CONSTANT FRIENDSHIP!! THIS HOME FEATURES LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL--SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM--UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SS APPLIANCES & DOOR TO REAR DECK--3 BEDROOMS ON UPPER LEVEL WITH CARPETING--BEDROOM 1 WITH VAULTED CEILINGS & ATTACHES TO HALL BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS--BASEMENT WITH FAMILY ROOM & HALF BATH--PRIVATE FENCED REAR YARD--DECK--CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO SHOPPING CENTER & 95!! COME SEE THIS HOME TODAY!!