Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ice maker microwave

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 full baths, 1 half bath Townhouse in Winters Run Manor is ready for you to move in. Updated Kitchen w/ stainless appliances. New flooring and carpet throughout. No pets! No smoking! MUST USE DIANA REALTY LEASE & APPL. ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECKS. $50.00 APPL. FEE. 1ST MONTH'S RENT & SEC. DEP. ARE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING IMMEDIATELY AFTER APPL. APPROVAL.