1721 GATEHOUSE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO RENT IT AND CALL IT YOUR NEW HOME!! SPACIOUS CLUSTER HOME IN BARRINGTON FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL, 2 HALF BATHS-- A BEAUTIFUL LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, VAULTED CEILING, CHAIR RAILING AND CEILING FAN--DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, CHAIR RAILING AND CROWN MOLDING--SPACIOUS KITCHEN FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, ELECTRIC COOKING, BREAKFAST BAR, RECESSED LIGHTING AND CROWN MOLDING--FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILING--HALF BATH ON MAIN LEVEL--FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM WITH MASTER BATH WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, WALK IN CLOSET, CEILING FAN AND CATHEDRAL CEILINGS--THREE SEASON SUNROOM WITH TILE FLOORING AND CEILING FAN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO CONCRETE PATIO WITH RETRACTABLE AWNING--UPPER LEVEL FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT--2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS--LOFT WITH CROWN MOLDING AND BONUS ROOM WITH BOLTED CEILING--SPACIOUS LOWER LEVEL WITH FINISHED L-SHAPED AREA--LOWER HALF BATH AND UNFINISHED STORAGE AREA--FLAT BACK YARD--ATTACHED 2 CAR FRONT LOADING GARAGE WITH CONCRETE DRIVEWAY--A MUST SEE!!