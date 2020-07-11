/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:05 AM
498 Luxury Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
South Gate
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
8 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
757 Ravenwood Drive
757 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2787 sqft
Newly Built Home w/ Finished Basement + Deck - Property Id: 301466 Park-front home in the area's most desirable community - Creekside Village! Brand new single family with 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, dual walk-in closets, large finished basement
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
7165 HUMMINGBIRD DRIVE
7165 Hummingbird Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2575 sqft
Large endunit townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, back splash, hardwood flooring and stainless kitchen appliances open to sunroom with fireplace and sliders to deck.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Green Haven
7784 LAKELAND AVENUE
7784 Lakeland Avenue, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7784 LAKELAND AVENUE in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Green Haven
308 MERRYMOUNT COURT
308 Merrymount Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1848 sqft
Great Opportunity To Rent A Spacious Well Kept Townhome In Pasadena, Freshly Painted With 3 Full Bathrooms, Huge Deck Off Of Living Room, Finished Basement With Fireplace & Walkout To Patio And Backyard
1 of 55
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN
7707 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
8137 SHOWCASE COURT
8137 Showcase Court, Pasadena, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5324 sqft
Entertainer's Delight , Please Be Aware Square footage is incorrect in tax records...this home boost approximately 3,954 square foot above grade on the first two floors...and another 1750 approximate square footage in the lower level...
1 of 69
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
7722 GASTON PL
7722 Gaston Place, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, barely lived in townhouse that has as much space as a single family home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Luxury designer Kitchen with upgraded appliances. Totally open floor plan. Walking distance to Solley Elementary School.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
203 SYCAMORE ROAD
203 Sycamore Road, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1368 sqft
Beautifully updated Cape Cod home in Curtis Bay. Enjoy decks and private fenced in rear yard perfect for summertime BBQ's. The main level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath.
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Green Haven
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is offered Fully-Furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
7706 GASTON PLACE
7706 Gaston Place, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2220 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath townhome with fenced backyard in Tanyard Springs. This home features hardwoods throughout the living levels, gas range stove, walk in pantry, garage parking space and a deck off the dining room.
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1026 SITHEAN WAY
1026 Sithean Way, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
End unit townhouse with open floor layout. Spacious living and sleeping areas. Deck offers a great space for summer gatherings.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
16 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
1592 Dulaney Ln
1592 Dulaney Lane, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Colonial Home in Glen Burnie! Step inside this cozy home's inviting living area with the neutral-colored interior, and hardwood floors.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
305 Addisson Dr
305 Addisson Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Glen Burnie! Walk on up to your quaint front porch and entry way! Walk inside to your family room with wall to wall carpeting and big windows.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
814 Woods Rd
814 Woods Road, Lake Shore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1136 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Pasadena! - Huge 4 Bed/2Bath SFH in Pasadena! Walk inside to this split level home to your living room with hardwood floors and nice natural light! Open to the dining room and has direct access to your big deck with access to
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
115 LONGFELLOW DR
115 Longfellow Drive, Severna Park, MD
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fully Furnished rental in Brittingham! Available with a 2 week notice. Six bedrooms, 4.5 baths, Great room, sun room, office. Lawn care included in rent.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
8553 FORT SMALLWOOD RD
8553 Fort Smallwood Road, Riviera Beach, MD
Studio
$3,000
***EXCELLENT CORNER LOCATION*** with 20 parking spaces that could be used as a bank, restaurant, professional office space, or for a medical office. Freshly painted inside & out... ready to go at just $3,000 a month + nnn (annual taxes of $3864).
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
7936 HOLLY ROAD
7936 Holly Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2156 sqft
Large Single Family Home with Finished Basement and Large backyard. Close to Community Beach and Access Area. This home has been freshly painted through out the Bedrooms, Baths and Main Level.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1649 sqft
EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT RESIDENCE! Come home to the BEACH! Screened-in porch & large Waterfront Deck with Deep Water Dock on the Magothy. Completely Furnished, Housekeeping Included! Get Away from the Rat-Race and Unwind in these beautiful surroundings.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
7795 Cox Point Ct
7795 Cox Point Court, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1594 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in Stoney Beach - This 1594 square foot townhouse is a part of the Stoney Beach community. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and includes a loft and basement with laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
22 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
30 Units Available
Locust Point
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,457
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Similar Pages
Pasadena 2 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPasadena 3 BedroomsPasadena Accessible ApartmentsPasadena Apartments under $1,600Pasadena Apartments with Balcony
Pasadena Apartments with GaragePasadena Apartments with GymPasadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Apartments with PoolPasadena Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD