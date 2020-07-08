Rent Calculator
4602 Wakefield Rd
4602 Wakefield Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
West Forest Park
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
4602 Wakefield Road, Baltimore, MD 21216
West Forest Park
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 12/01/19 4602 Wakefield - Property Id: 96947
Large 3 bedroom home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/96947p
Property Id 96947
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5296567)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4602 Wakefield Rd have any available units?
4602 Wakefield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4602 Wakefield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4602 Wakefield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 Wakefield Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4602 Wakefield Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4602 Wakefield Rd offer parking?
No, 4602 Wakefield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4602 Wakefield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 Wakefield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 Wakefield Rd have a pool?
No, 4602 Wakefield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4602 Wakefield Rd have accessible units?
No, 4602 Wakefield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 Wakefield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4602 Wakefield Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4602 Wakefield Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4602 Wakefield Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
