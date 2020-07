Amenities

Live authentically. Bright happy farmhouse with stunning panoramic views of Worthington Valley and horses in the distance. Enjoy the bliss of a small house on big land. Eat-in country kitchen with stainless appliances. Open loft style bedroom with full bath. Truly serene setting surrounded by rolling acres. Enjoy incredible nature walks. Feel a world away yet just minutes to everywhere you want to be. Zippy access to Santoni's, Hunt Valley Towne Center, and Greenspring Station. Available immediately. Pets case by case. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.