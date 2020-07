Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Wonderful 3BR, 2.5BA stone townhome with community center and pool. Home features include attached 2-car garage, kitchen island, hardwoods throughout, granite countertops, SS appliances, and the kitchen open to dining room and deck for entertaining. With plenty of space, an open concept floor plan, entry level rec room, and tremendous storage, this house won't last long! Built in 2016 with move-in condition - come see it today!