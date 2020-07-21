All apartments in Baltimore County
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

10414 Windlass Run Rd

10414 Windlass Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

10414 Windlass Run Road, Baltimore County, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
4 bedroom SFH in the White Marsh/Middle River area, located just off Rt 43. Easy access to I95, White Marsh Mall and The Avenue. Recently built home has upgrades throughout! Features include a master suite and a basement theater room. A fully-equipped kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. MUST SEE! Attached 2 car garage.

Dogs welcome with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5060435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10414 Windlass Run Rd have any available units?
10414 Windlass Run Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore County, MD.
What amenities does 10414 Windlass Run Rd have?
Some of 10414 Windlass Run Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10414 Windlass Run Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10414 Windlass Run Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10414 Windlass Run Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10414 Windlass Run Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10414 Windlass Run Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10414 Windlass Run Rd offers parking.
Does 10414 Windlass Run Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10414 Windlass Run Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10414 Windlass Run Rd have a pool?
No, 10414 Windlass Run Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10414 Windlass Run Rd have accessible units?
No, 10414 Windlass Run Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10414 Windlass Run Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10414 Windlass Run Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 10414 Windlass Run Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10414 Windlass Run Rd has units with air conditioning.
