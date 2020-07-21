10414 Windlass Run Rd

Amenities
4 bedroom SFH in the White Marsh/Middle River area, located just off Rt 43. Easy access to I95, White Marsh Mall and The Avenue. Recently built home has upgrades throughout! Features include a master suite and a basement theater room. A fully-equipped kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. MUST SEE! Attached 2 car garage.
Dogs welcome with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/
