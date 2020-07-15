/
west york
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:37 PM
79 Apartments for rent in West York, PA📍
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
West York
17 South Highland Avenue
17 South Highland Avenue, West York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1164 sqft
This detached home has newer siding , windows, kitchen and baths. Check out the new furnace, too! This detached home has newer siding , windows, kitchen and baths. Check out the new furnace, too!
Last updated April 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West York
1238 W King St
1238 West King Street, West York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
1872 sqft
Remodeled 5 Bedroom 1 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. To fill out an application visit www.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
West York
1325 W. POPLAR STREET
1325 W Poplar St, West York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
1325 WEST POPLAR STREET Available 08/01/20 1325 W.
Results within 1 mile of West York
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traducción al Español localizado al final de la página) • Refinished hardwood floors • Freshly painted walls • Sizable rooms with lots of closet space •
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest York
224 Earl Way
224 Earl Way, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$645
West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 2-3 bedroom - 1 bath This 2-3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
643 W. Philadelphia St.
643 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
643 W. Philadelphia St. Available 07/16/20 Spacious Home on the West End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video (RLNE5821209)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
559 WEST PHILADELPHIA STREET
559 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$925
559 W. Philadelphia Street York, PA 17401 - 5 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the West End of York City. Updated kitchen, new appliances, freshly painted throughout. Open living room to dining area with large eat in kitchen. Bathroom with tub/shower.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
814 W LOCUST ST
814 West Locust Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
814 W LOCUST ST YORK PA 17401 - Adorable 2 bedroom Cape Cod with fully fenced in back yard.
Last updated October 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
701 Madison Ave # 1ST FL
701 Madison Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
2 Bedroom Apartment On The Avenues - 1st Floor 2 bedroom apartment on the "Avenues" Hardwood floors& very spacious rooms. Large wrap around porch on this corner lot property, Nice yard (RLNE4748338)
Last updated April 17 at 09:51 AM
1 Unit Available
1109 OLSON ST
1109 Olson Street, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
720 sqft
1109 Olson St. ***West York school district*** - Amazing, cozy brick rancher! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath! Nice yard! Carport! Contact: Julissa Candelaria 717-690-1859 or jcandelaria@ahpm.biz ***Tenant pays all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of West York
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
31 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Last updated July 15 at 02:11 PM
21 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
7 Units Available
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$960
912 sqft
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/15/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
2 Units Available
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes
227 Dietz Estates Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Estates ' York TownhomesWelcome home to the Greenbriar Estates Townhomes where you will find two and three bedroom townhomes for comfortable and affordable suburban living! Located in York, PA only 30 minutes from downtown Harrisburg and
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
Weigelstown
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1273 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 3
233 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 3 Available 07/22/20 1 Bedroom Apartment! - This is a one bedroom apartment located on the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street in York City.. A block away from little Caesars and the Martin Library.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
222 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 6
222 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
222 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 6 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom Apartment! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of East Philadelphia. This building is a block from the Judicial Center, Supermarket, Library and all downtown amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1299 E King st
1299 East King Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Looking to move in York PA? - Looking to move in York PA? Have Challenged Credit? Need a Washer/Dryer? Well look no further, let us do the work for you with our Landlord Placement Program.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
2451 Log Cabin Rd
2451 Log Cabin Road, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
596 sqft
New renovation! - West York School District!! Super Cool Renovation!! Industrial style, open floor concept! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath house for rent. Loft space. Large yard. Deck. Mini split systems for heating and cooling! Call or text 717.430.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$945
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
728 GLEN PLACE
728 Glen Place, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
728 Glen Place, YORK - On East End of York City is this 2 bedroom house with living room, dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator, bath with shower only, laundry room with washer and dryer, partially fenced yard.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
9104 HUDSON COURT
9104 Hudson Ct, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the West York area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg, and Towson University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West York from include Baltimore, Columbia, Towson, Ellicott City, and Owings Mills.
