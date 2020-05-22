All apartments in Aspen Hill
6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT
6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT

6 Normandy Square Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Normandy Square Court, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled & freshly painted-2 bedrooms, 2 full baths - one with tub and one with walk-in shower, new carpet & tile, new windows, new kitchen including granite, appliances, and cabinets. $75 Repair Deductible SCHOOL CHOICES Elementary Schools-Bel Pre serves grades K-2 and Strathmore serves grades 3-5.Middle School Magnet Consortium ~ Choice Process: Argyle, Loiederman, or Parkland Downcounty High School Consortium ~ Choice Process: Blair, Einstein, Kennedy, Northwood, or Wheaton

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT have any available units?
6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT have?
Some of 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT offer parking?
No, 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT have a pool?
No, 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
