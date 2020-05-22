6 NORMANDY SQUARE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled & freshly painted-2 bedrooms, 2 full baths - one with tub and one with walk-in shower, new carpet & tile, new windows, new kitchen including granite, appliances, and cabinets. $75 Repair Deductible SCHOOL CHOICES Elementary Schools-Bel Pre serves grades K-2 and Strathmore serves grades 3-5.Middle School Magnet Consortium ~ Choice Process: Argyle, Loiederman, or Parkland Downcounty High School Consortium ~ Choice Process: Blair, Einstein, Kennedy, Northwood, or Wheaton