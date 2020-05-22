All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:14 AM

3816 Chesterwood Dr

3816 Chesterwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3816 Chesterwood Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Lovely 2 BR/1.5 BA Condo available in Silver Spring. This upper-level condo has an entryway landing with tiled flooring, full hall bath with tub/shower and linen closet, hall coat closet and additional linen closet, and two spacious carpeted bedrooms including a master with double door closets. The down stairs has laminate wood flooring throughout a living room/dining room combo with crown molding, and kitchen with upgraded lighting, breakfast bar, and all stainless appliances including a mounted microwave and dishwasher. Hallway half bath, and laundry room with additional storage, and hall closet. There is also a private back patio from the living room for relaxing!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5595274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Chesterwood Dr have any available units?
3816 Chesterwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3816 Chesterwood Dr have?
Some of 3816 Chesterwood Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Chesterwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Chesterwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Chesterwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 Chesterwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3816 Chesterwood Dr offer parking?
No, 3816 Chesterwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3816 Chesterwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Chesterwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Chesterwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3816 Chesterwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Chesterwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3816 Chesterwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Chesterwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 Chesterwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3816 Chesterwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3816 Chesterwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

