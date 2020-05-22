3816 Chesterwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Lovely 2 BR/1.5 BA Condo available in Silver Spring. This upper-level condo has an entryway landing with tiled flooring, full hall bath with tub/shower and linen closet, hall coat closet and additional linen closet, and two spacious carpeted bedrooms including a master with double door closets. The down stairs has laminate wood flooring throughout a living room/dining room combo with crown molding, and kitchen with upgraded lighting, breakfast bar, and all stainless appliances including a mounted microwave and dishwasher. Hallway half bath, and laundry room with additional storage, and hall closet. There is also a private back patio from the living room for relaxing!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5595274)