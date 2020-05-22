This 3 finished level townhome was recently renovated to include replacing all kitchen and bathroom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, micro wave and all flooring. Owner requires fair credit or better.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13922 TABIONA DRIVE have any available units?
13922 TABIONA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 13922 TABIONA DRIVE have?
Some of 13922 TABIONA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13922 TABIONA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13922 TABIONA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.