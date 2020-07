Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This newly renovated 4BR & 2BA with all new appliances big storage shed, fenced backyard, near Giant, Home Depot, library Brookside Gardens, Rock Creek Regional Park A sought-after neighborhood near golf courses and country clubs. Close to ICC and Route 97, which will take you all the way to downtown DC for more shops, museums, restaurant and Kennedy Center.