721 RED CEDAR ROAD

Whitehall Beach. Adorable, cozy, bright, water front cottage with deep water pier and boat house. Truly a gem on the water. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with full basement. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors, open kitchen and family room or large dining room. Family room with bright 3 season room and views of the river and the Bay. Large fenced in yard. Water front living at its finest. Bring your boat, leave your dock fees behind! White Hall Creek and White Hall Bay. Minutes to the Bridge and Severn River by water. Call for your showing today. Appt required.