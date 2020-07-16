All apartments in Anne Arundel County
721 RED CEDAR ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:45 PM

721 RED CEDAR ROAD

721 Red Cedar Road · (410) 923-6666
Location

721 Red Cedar Road, Anne Arundel County, MD 21409

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Whitehall Beach. Adorable, cozy, bright, water front cottage with deep water pier and boat house. Truly a gem on the water. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with full basement. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors, open kitchen and family room or large dining room. Family room with bright 3 season room and views of the river and the Bay. Large fenced in yard. Water front living at its finest. Bring your boat, leave your dock fees behind! White Hall Creek and White Hall Bay. Minutes to the Bridge and Severn River by water. Call for your showing today. Appt required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 RED CEDAR ROAD have any available units?
721 RED CEDAR ROAD has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 721 RED CEDAR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
721 RED CEDAR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 RED CEDAR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 721 RED CEDAR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anne Arundel County.
Does 721 RED CEDAR ROAD offer parking?
No, 721 RED CEDAR ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 721 RED CEDAR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 RED CEDAR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 RED CEDAR ROAD have a pool?
No, 721 RED CEDAR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 721 RED CEDAR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 721 RED CEDAR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 721 RED CEDAR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 RED CEDAR ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 RED CEDAR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 RED CEDAR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
