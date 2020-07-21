/
calvert county
75 Apartments for rent in Calvert County, MD📍
426 Stallion Lane
426 Stallion Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1433 sqft
Freshly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates. Newly installed floors throughout the home, updated stainless steel appliances and an uncommon large 2 car garage built in. Pet friendly home ready to move in.
660 WILLOW ROAD
660 Willow Road, Calvert County, MD
1 Bedroom
$900
2249 sqft
Furnished one bed one bath apartment. Open concept living, dining and kitchen. Shared driveway with one parking space only. Landlord requests good credit and employment verification a must. Apartment sits above non access garage. Side entrance.
518 SALISBURY PLACE
518 Salisbury Place, Prince Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2048 sqft
Location, Location, location....Very close to Shopping malls, Groceries, Restaurants, Hospital and other Medical facilities, Schools, Library, Aquatic Center and more....
1010 ADOBE DR
1010 Adobe Dr, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Split Foyer, well maintained and will be ready for a new tenant very soon. Professional photos coming soon. Renovated a few years ago in 2016.
850 BOUNTY PLACE
850 Bounty Pl, Calvert County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Charming totally renovated 1900's farmhouse with private country setting. Sits on one plus acre surrounded by approximately 180 acre farm! Enjoy the breezes from the back porch and watch the wildlife! New Windows, and paint.
10320 WILD GOOSE WAY
10320 Wild Goose Way, Dunkirk, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2536 sqft
No HOA. Water access community. The community borders on the Patuxent River and offers a boat ramp for members of the neighborhood civic association. Beautiful, one-of-a-kind lakefront home in Northern Calvert County on 3.
3700 BEDFORD DRIVE
3700 Bedford Drive, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2086 sqft
Beautiful three level garage town home in the San Francisco by the Bay community. 9 foot ceilings, superbath, and 42" cabinets. Only blocks away from the bay, beaches, boardwalk, restaurants and much more!! Immediate occupancy. No pets, no smoking.
3678 Glouster Drive - 1
3678 Glouster Drive, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
The luxury townhome you've been waiting for is finally here. Located in the new San Francisco subdivision of North Beach. This very clean community with very few rentals means this opportunity won't last long.
290 CAMBRIDGE PL
290 Cambridge Place, Prince Frederick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Pets okay (case by case basis)!! SOUGHT AFTER CHAPLINE PLACE, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!! Well kept 4BR, 3 1/2 BA Townhome features an open flr plan in KIT & LR. Sep. Dining Room. New flooring in KIT & Foyer.
3710 29TH STREET
3710 29th Street, Chesapeake Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1049 sqft
Super clean home on a level yard in a quiet community close to Beach amenities. The home features a spacious eat in kitchen and large living room as well as 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, The lower level is unfinished and perfect for storage or workout.
3209 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD
3209 Holland Cliffs Road, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1274 sqft
The Carraige House at 3209 Holland Cliffs Rd. Wonderful 2BR, 2BA with river views. Attention to detail is amazing. Entry level is perfect for an office or reading nook, plus a full bath, coat closet and laundry.
3491 SOLOMONS ISLAND ROAD
3491 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2324 sqft
**ALARM ON HOME** **Stunning Remodeled SF for Rent!!** **This SF features 5 BR, 3 Full Baths, Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, Granite Counters, New Roof, New Windows, New Baths, New Carpet, New Ceramic Tiles, New
12742 MESCALARO LANE
12742 Mescalaro Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3505 sqft
WATERVIEW om Lake Collusion - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with office. Features include: hardwood flooring on 1st floor, wall to wall carpet on 2nd floor and basement.
12451 EL DORADO LANE
12451 El Dorado Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2152 sqft
Beautiful contemporary home with scenic winter Chesapeake Bay views and short walk to a secluded beach. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-dac in a great school district.
4010 3RD STREET
4010 3rd Street, North Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
13772 sqft
2 bedroom, 3rd floor apartment. Combo living & dining room. Dishwasher & stack washer & dryer. Heat pump & central a/c. NO PETS!!
435 BARSTOW ROAD
435 Barstow Road, Calvert County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
774 sqft
Cute one bedroom cottage with private farm and wooded views. The main level offers a family room w/fireplace, kitchen, full split bathroom, closets and a large laundry room.
2320 FOREST RIDGE TERRACE
2320 Forest Ridge Terrace, Chesapeake Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
Luxurious 2 level END unit condo w/ open spacious floor plan. 1 car garage, Gourmet Kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, Granite, Ceramic tile, SS Appliances, 9 ft. Ceilings, Balcony, Over 2600 finished Square Feet.
8145 HERON LANE
8145 Heron Lane, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Basement apartment for rent located on a cul de sac in the very beginning of White Sands. Electric, Wi-fi and trash service included in rent. Applicant must have good credit and provable income. Lister will run credit and background check.
2235 FOURTH STREET
2235 Fourth St, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Kenwood Beach is a mid-Calvert County community located on the shore of the Chesapeake Bay. There is a community Bay beach and a fishing/crabbing pier. From the cottage deck looking across the street is wonderful view of the Bay.
3811 HARBOR ROAD
3811 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Move In Ready...Super clean townhouse! Top level has Master bedroom w/private bath-2 more bedrooms and a hall bath. The main level has large eat-in kitchen, large living room, and powder room.
2115 GRAYS ROAD
2115 Grays Road, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
960 sqft
Home has been renovated in the last few years. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located on a large 1 acre lot, private lot. Prior renovations include kitchen, decking (front & rear), siding, carpet and paint. Great rental. No pets - no exceptions.
3056 WHISPERING DR
3056 Whispering Drive, Calvert County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
ONE OCCUPANT ONLY, NO PETS AND NON-SMOKERS - Basement apartment with large bedroom, family room, efficiency kitchen, full bathroom and dining area - All utilities/internet and trash included-Brand new stackable washer & dryer-Family room with chair
8110 NURSERY ROAD
8110 Nursery Road, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
Nice rambler with a great location. Landlord prefers no pets but will consider on a case by case basis. Security deposit required and reasonable credit is a must. House has been maintained
7011 BRISCOE TURN ROAD
7011 Briscoe Turn Road, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
4234 sqft
2300 SF 2BR, 1BA lower level apartment. The entire first floor of a Builders model home and built with the best of everything. Cherry cabinets, granite counters w/ 16' raised wrap around bar, huge kitchen.
