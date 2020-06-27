917 BREAKWATER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Immediate Possession!!Super clean turn-key home in a fabulous community! Light filled floor plan offers large living and dining room with bay window! Bright eat-in kitchen has dining area with wood burning fireplace! Kitchen also has bright white cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances! Upper level has two spacious rooms, to include a nice owner~s suite with its own private bath and walk-in closet! Upper level laundry is super convenient! Home backs to trees which provides lots of privacy and has nice deck off rear that's great for summer cook outs and relaxing. Home is super convenient to downtown Annapolis, plenty of shopping, restaurants, bars, marinas and more! Community pool and clubhouse! Great, great value! HOA fee covers roof and exterior painting!