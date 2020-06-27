All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
917 BREAKWATER DRIVE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:13 AM

917 BREAKWATER DRIVE

917 Breakwater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

917 Breakwater Drive, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Immediate Possession!!Super clean turn-key home in a fabulous community! Light filled floor plan offers large living and dining room with bay window! Bright eat-in kitchen has dining area with wood burning fireplace! Kitchen also has bright white cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances! Upper level has two spacious rooms, to include a nice owner~s suite with its own private bath and walk-in closet! Upper level laundry is super convenient! Home backs to trees which provides lots of privacy and has nice deck off rear that's great for summer cook outs and relaxing. Home is super convenient to downtown Annapolis, plenty of shopping, restaurants, bars, marinas and more! Community pool and clubhouse! Great, great value! HOA fee covers roof and exterior painting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE have any available units?
917 BREAKWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
917 BREAKWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 BREAKWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College