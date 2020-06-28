All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated January 26 2020 at 11:45 PM

50 AMBERSTONE COURT

50 Amberstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

50 Amberstone Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Great Annapolis location - ideal for communting to DC or Baltimore. Spacious back to back unit with hugh master bedroom. Must have good credit, absolutely no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 AMBERSTONE COURT have any available units?
50 AMBERSTONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 AMBERSTONE COURT have?
Some of 50 AMBERSTONE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 AMBERSTONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
50 AMBERSTONE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 AMBERSTONE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 50 AMBERSTONE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 50 AMBERSTONE COURT offer parking?
No, 50 AMBERSTONE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 50 AMBERSTONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 AMBERSTONE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 AMBERSTONE COURT have a pool?
No, 50 AMBERSTONE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 50 AMBERSTONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 50 AMBERSTONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 50 AMBERSTONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 AMBERSTONE COURT has units with dishwashers.
