5 Spindrift Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking hot tub internet access

College professor seeks clean, neat, considerate, mature renter for lower level of elegantly furnished townhouse in private cul-de-sac off Spa Rd. between West St. and Forest Drive--a convenient crossroads between historic district and highways to Annapolis malls, D.C., Baltimore. Decorated in style, furnished for comfort, and fully equipped, 750 sq.ft. includes bedroom with queen bed and walk-in closet; private bathroom and laundry; galley kitchenette; and spacious living room with widescreen HD television. Rent of $1450 covers all utilities and amenities, including high speed Wi-Fi, FIOS HD-TV, land-line, community parking lot, and monthly housecleaning. Completely outfitted with quality housewares, cookware, tableware, and linens for bed and bath. An ideal rental for the busy professional who wants to come home to comfort. Available June 1st. Please call for appointment to view: 410-267-0271. Personal references, security deposit, and renter's insurance will be requested. No smoking or pets, please.