Annapolis, MD
5 Spindrift Way
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:23 AM

5 Spindrift Way

5 Spindrift Way · (410) 267-0271
Location

5 Spindrift Way, Annapolis, MD 21403

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
internet access
College professor seeks clean, neat, considerate, mature renter for lower level of elegantly furnished townhouse in private cul-de-sac off Spa Rd. between West St. and Forest Drive--a convenient crossroads between historic district and highways to Annapolis malls, D.C., Baltimore. Decorated in style, furnished for comfort, and fully equipped, 750 sq.ft. includes bedroom with queen bed and walk-in closet; private bathroom and laundry; galley kitchenette; and spacious living room with widescreen HD television. Rent of $1450 covers all utilities and amenities, including high speed Wi-Fi, FIOS HD-TV, land-line, community parking lot, and monthly housecleaning. Completely outfitted with quality housewares, cookware, tableware, and linens for bed and bath. An ideal rental for the busy professional who wants to come home to comfort. Available June 1st. Please call for appointment to view: 410-267-0271. Personal references, security deposit, and renter's insurance will be requested. No smoking or pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Spindrift Way have any available units?
5 Spindrift Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Spindrift Way have?
Some of 5 Spindrift Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Spindrift Way currently offering any rent specials?
5 Spindrift Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Spindrift Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Spindrift Way is pet friendly.
Does 5 Spindrift Way offer parking?
Yes, 5 Spindrift Way does offer parking.
Does 5 Spindrift Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Spindrift Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Spindrift Way have a pool?
No, 5 Spindrift Way does not have a pool.
Does 5 Spindrift Way have accessible units?
No, 5 Spindrift Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Spindrift Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Spindrift Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Spindrift Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Spindrift Way has units with air conditioning.
