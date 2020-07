Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Upgraded 3 bdrm, 2.5 b TH End Unit in Annapolis ! New carpet, new floors, freshly painted, new bathrooms, new countertop, lots of new stuff ! Fans in every bedroom, nice newly painted deck with private wooded view ! Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling & master bathroom. Community pool & tennis courts access-free & a quick walk away. Quick access to downtown Annapolis or major road leading out to RT 50 !