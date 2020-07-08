202 SHILEY STREET

Amenities
Great location in West Annapolis. Convenient access to route 50. Walk to the Naval Academy, Naval Stadium,Downtown Annapolis, grocery store and more. House has a finished attic with down stairs. There is a fenced in yard and ashed. No smoking. Landlord will consider one dog on a trial basis. If there is a dog, the lease will be month to month for the first 3 months and then convert to a year lease. The trial basis is to make sure the dog is not barking all of the time and bothering the neighbors. Additional rent and a pet deposit will be required for a dog.