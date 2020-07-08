202 SHILEY STREET

Amenities

pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location in West Annapolis. Convenient access to route 50. Walk to the Naval Academy, Naval Stadium,Downtown Annapolis, grocery store and more. House has a finished attic with down stairs. There is a fenced in yard and ashed. No smoking. Landlord will consider one dog on a trial basis. If there is a dog, the lease will be month to month for the first 3 months and then convert to a year lease. The trial basis is to make sure the dog is not barking all of the time and bothering the neighbors. Additional rent and a pet deposit will be required for a dog.