Annapolis, MD
144 MARKET STREET
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

144 MARKET STREET

144 Market Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

144 Market Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
144 Market Street ~ Renovated Downtown Single Family. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family located in Historic Downtown. 1 block to Main Street. Historic 3-Story with Open Floor plan original hardwood floors, newer kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel Appliances. Newly renovated master bathroom with double sink, granite top and marble shower. Small outdoor covered patio. Laundry located on second level. 3rd Bedroom on 3rd floor makes a great home office space. Street Parking only. Small pets will be considered case by case with a $25.00 per month pet fee. Owner is seeking a minimum of a 2-year lease, property is leased unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 MARKET STREET have any available units?
144 MARKET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 144 MARKET STREET have?
Some of 144 MARKET STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
144 MARKET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 MARKET STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 MARKET STREET is pet friendly.
Does 144 MARKET STREET offer parking?
No, 144 MARKET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 144 MARKET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 MARKET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 MARKET STREET have a pool?
No, 144 MARKET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 144 MARKET STREET have accessible units?
No, 144 MARKET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 144 MARKET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 MARKET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 MARKET STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 MARKET STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
