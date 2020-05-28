Amenities

144 Market Street ~ Renovated Downtown Single Family. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family located in Historic Downtown. 1 block to Main Street. Historic 3-Story with Open Floor plan original hardwood floors, newer kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel Appliances. Newly renovated master bathroom with double sink, granite top and marble shower. Small outdoor covered patio. Laundry located on second level. 3rd Bedroom on 3rd floor makes a great home office space. Street Parking only. Small pets will be considered case by case with a $25.00 per month pet fee. Owner is seeking a minimum of a 2-year lease, property is leased unfurnished.