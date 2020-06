Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Nice, Fresh paint and New Carpet , This 3 bedroom 1 full and 1 half bath, Large eat in kitchen, New Stove and Refrigerator coming soon, Large fenced back yard with shade trees. Newer washer and dryer, Minutes to downtown Annapolis, Heat pump with central air, off street parking, NO PETS, NO SMOKING,