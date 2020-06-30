1311 POPLAR AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Home on Poplar Trail! Updates Galore! 4 Finished Levels w/possible Home office, In-Law or Au-pair Suite w/ private entrance. Renovated bathrooms on each level. This home has had a beautiful restoration that has kept the original charm of the early 1900's. Stop by & see the Lovely pine hardwoods, curved walls, crown moldings, 9ft ceilings, huge windows w/tons of natural light, covered front porch! This home sits across from the Trail, a block from the brand new Library and across from open space perfect for a walk to the Navy Stadium and a quick bike ride to downtown. Extremely low Gas and Electric Bill. Hot water is fueled by the PAID IN FULL solar panels. Hot water radiator heat! Nice and toasty! Basement is finished, natural light and dry!! Make an appointment and check this beauty out! Driveway and Left side of Garage are deeded to the property.*****SQFT IS WRONG IN TAX RECORD!!! 2700 SQFT*********