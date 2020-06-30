All apartments in Annapolis
1311 POPLAR AVENUE

1311 Poplar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Poplar Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home on Poplar Trail! Updates Galore! 4 Finished Levels w/possible Home office, In-Law or Au-pair Suite w/ private entrance. Renovated bathrooms on each level. This home has had a beautiful restoration that has kept the original charm of the early 1900's. Stop by & see the Lovely pine hardwoods, curved walls, crown moldings, 9ft ceilings, huge windows w/tons of natural light, covered front porch! This home sits across from the Trail, a block from the brand new Library and across from open space perfect for a walk to the Navy Stadium and a quick bike ride to downtown. Extremely low Gas and Electric Bill. Hot water is fueled by the PAID IN FULL solar panels. Hot water radiator heat! Nice and toasty! Basement is finished, natural light and dry!! Make an appointment and check this beauty out! Driveway and Left side of Garage are deeded to the property.*****SQFT IS WRONG IN TAX RECORD!!! 2700 SQFT*********

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 POPLAR AVENUE have any available units?
1311 POPLAR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 POPLAR AVENUE have?
Some of 1311 POPLAR AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 POPLAR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1311 POPLAR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 POPLAR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1311 POPLAR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 1311 POPLAR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1311 POPLAR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1311 POPLAR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 POPLAR AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 POPLAR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1311 POPLAR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1311 POPLAR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1311 POPLAR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 POPLAR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 POPLAR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

