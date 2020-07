Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful Duplex in the Eastport Peninsula, 2300 finished sq ft of living space,2 Master bedrooms and two master baths on the upper level,third bedroom on the lower level with a full bath and its own outside entrance,Large living room ,dinning room ,gourmet kitchen and half bath on the Main Floor.Covered Front porch, and covered rear Porch. Lovely fenced in rear yard. If you have any questions please call Lisa Johnson 410-533-4364