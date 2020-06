1129 LAKE HERON DR #1A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! THIS MAIN LEVEL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO HAS IT ALL. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS, STONE STACKED FIREPLACE, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, GOURMET BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH LEATHERED GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & BREAKFAST BAR. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH GORG MASTER BATH. GOOD SIZE 2ND BEDROOM WITH GREAT CUSTOM BATHROOM AS WELL. BARN DOOR LEADS TO STACKED FRONT LOADING WASHER AND DRYER. GREAT PATIO AND THE BEDROOM BACK TO TREES. COMMUNITY POOL & GYM. GREAT LOCATION-5 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN ANNAPOLIS.