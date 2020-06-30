1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous 2 BR/ 2BA Condo in Annapolis! Welcome home to an open living space featuring beautiful bamboo floors, recessed lighting and amazing views. Enjoy immediate access from the living area to the patio to relax or entertain. Step back in and the kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and combo dining area. Conveniently located stacked washer and dryer in the home. Spacious hall bath and bedroom off of the hall. The master bedroom has excellent closet space and its own private bath suite with dual vanity sinks.



-Adjacent to Truxton Park (Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, Boat Launch)



-Close to Marina with grills, picnic tables, boat slips, kayak rack



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE5304729)