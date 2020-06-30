All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201

1115 Primrose Court · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Primrose Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 BR/ 2BA Condo in Annapolis! Welcome home to an open living space featuring beautiful bamboo floors, recessed lighting and amazing views. Enjoy immediate access from the living area to the patio to relax or entertain. Step back in and the kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and combo dining area. Conveniently located stacked washer and dryer in the home. Spacious hall bath and bedroom off of the hall. The master bedroom has excellent closet space and its own private bath suite with dual vanity sinks.

-Adjacent to Truxton Park (Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, Boat Launch)

-Close to Marina with grills, picnic tables, boat slips, kayak rack

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5304729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 have any available units?
1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 have?
Some of 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 offer parking?
No, 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 have a pool?
No, 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 have accessible units?
No, 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Primrose Ct Apt 201 does not have units with dishwashers.

