11 DEAN STREET

Live the quintessential Annapolis lifestyle in this beautiful home in Historic Annapolis! This home has a historic designation, modern updates and a ton of parking. Leave the car in the driveway and walk to everything downtown has to offer; the Naval Academy, city dock, shops, marinas, restaurants, yacht clubs, parks and more. If the location and amount of parking that conveys with this property doesn~t WOW you, the extensive list of upgrades that the current owners have meticulously performed since 2012 will! Outdoor upgrades include; new roof, doors & windows, new copper porch roof, re-worked gutters, and the driveway has been repacked and sealed. The replacement of cedar siding, under boarding and insulation as well as the shed built in the backyard were done to Historic Preservation Commission standards. Inside the home plumbing and electric upgrades include; removal of galvanized piping, installation of generator stand-by wiring and removal of knob and tube wiring. When the water heater, gas furnace & A.C were replaced the duct work was upgraded and gas fireplace inserts were installed. The upper level was completely redone and ductless HVAC installed. The kitchen and main level powder room were beautifully redone with painted maple cabinetry, tile flooring, new appliances and marble countertops. New sewer lines were replaced all the way to Cathedral St in 2018! Enjoy the Annapolis lifestyle from the convenience of 11 Dean St. Call to make your private appointment today.