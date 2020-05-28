All apartments in Annapolis
Annapolis, MD
11 DEAN STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

11 DEAN STREET

11 Dean Street · (410) 224-2200
Location

11 Dean Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1742 sqft

Amenities

Live the quintessential Annapolis lifestyle in this beautiful home in Historic Annapolis! This home has a historic designation, modern updates and a ton of parking. Leave the car in the driveway and walk to everything downtown has to offer; the Naval Academy, city dock, shops, marinas, restaurants, yacht clubs, parks and more. If the location and amount of parking that conveys with this property doesn~t WOW you, the extensive list of upgrades that the current owners have meticulously performed since 2012 will! Outdoor upgrades include; new roof, doors & windows, new copper porch roof, re-worked gutters, and the driveway has been repacked and sealed. The replacement of cedar siding, under boarding and insulation as well as the shed built in the backyard were done to Historic Preservation Commission standards. Inside the home plumbing and electric upgrades include; removal of galvanized piping, installation of generator stand-by wiring and removal of knob and tube wiring. When the water heater, gas furnace & A.C were replaced the duct work was upgraded and gas fireplace inserts were installed. The upper level was completely redone and ductless HVAC installed. The kitchen and main level powder room were beautifully redone with painted maple cabinetry, tile flooring, new appliances and marble countertops. New sewer lines were replaced all the way to Cathedral St in 2018! Enjoy the Annapolis lifestyle from the convenience of 11 Dean St. Call to make your private appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 DEAN STREET have any available units?
11 DEAN STREET has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 DEAN STREET have?
Some of 11 DEAN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 DEAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11 DEAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 DEAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11 DEAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 11 DEAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11 DEAN STREET offers parking.
Does 11 DEAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 DEAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 DEAN STREET have a pool?
No, 11 DEAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11 DEAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 11 DEAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11 DEAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 DEAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
