8 Bartlett Dr.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

8 Bartlett Dr.

8 Bartlett Drive · (617) 764-5590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Bartlett Drive, Woburn, MA 01801
North Woburn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1201 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Great 3 Bedroom Apartment Duplex in nice neighborhood in Woburn o 2 Level Duplex in Great Location in Woburn o 1st Floor is Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & 3 Season 12 x12 Porch w/ Heat o 2nd Floor has (3) Good Sized Bedrooms, (1) Bathroom o Kitchen has nice Cabinets, Gas Stove, great Counter space o Great Access to Highway- 1 mile from Route 95 & approx. 20 mins to Boston o Black Tiled Floor in Dining Room & Kitchen o Hardwood Floors in Living Room and all (3)Bedrooms 0 Basement has great Storage space & Washer/ Dryer Hookups Only o Basement has Washer/ Gas Dryer Hookups only o Driveway has Parking for up to 4 Cars o Very Nice Spacious Back Yard Deposits Required are First Month, Security Deposit and Brokers Fee with Application submission. Proper Credit and Great References is necessary!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Bartlett Dr. have any available units?
8 Bartlett Dr. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Bartlett Dr. have?
Some of 8 Bartlett Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Bartlett Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Bartlett Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Bartlett Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8 Bartlett Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woburn.
Does 8 Bartlett Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8 Bartlett Dr. does offer parking.
Does 8 Bartlett Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Bartlett Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Bartlett Dr. have a pool?
No, 8 Bartlett Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Bartlett Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8 Bartlett Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Bartlett Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Bartlett Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Bartlett Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Bartlett Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
