8 Bartlett Dr.

Great 3 Bedroom Apartment Duplex in nice neighborhood in Woburn o 2 Level Duplex in Great Location in Woburn o 1st Floor is Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & 3 Season 12 x12 Porch w/ Heat o 2nd Floor has (3) Good Sized Bedrooms, (1) Bathroom o Kitchen has nice Cabinets, Gas Stove, great Counter space o Great Access to Highway- 1 mile from Route 95 & approx. 20 mins to Boston o Black Tiled Floor in Dining Room & Kitchen o Hardwood Floors in Living Room and all (3)Bedrooms 0 Basement has great Storage space & Washer/ Dryer Hookups Only o Basement has Washer/ Gas Dryer Hookups only o Driveway has Parking for up to 4 Cars o Very Nice Spacious Back Yard Deposits Required are First Month, Security Deposit and Brokers Fee with Application submission. Proper Credit and Great References is necessary!



Terms: One year lease