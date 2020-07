Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

NEW TO MARKET SECOND AND THIRD FLOOR WITH THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER FIRST WALK TO MAIN STREET BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE MANY STORES AND CAFES CLOSE BY HARDWOOD FLOORS WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT CALL OR TEXT 781 316 4172 FEE TO TENANT



Terms: One year lease