Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

NEW TO MARKET AVAILABLE 8/1 THREE BEDROOMS........NO LEAD PAINT HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS WALK TO JOGGING PATH ON CHARLES RIVER STEPS AWAY FROM BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE New Gourmet Kitchen with Granite and stainless appliances CENTRAL AIR HEATED BY GAS Bring your pets/Gleaming hardwood floors/Back porch and yard Walk to bus to Harvard square in minutes DE LEADED UNIT Gleaming Hardwood floors Basement for storage with hk ups Parking for two cars available FRONT AND BACK PORCH SMALL YARD. FEE TO TENANT PLEASE TEXT OR CALL TO VIEW THIS UNIT 781 316 4172 STEPS TO MANY CAFES AND STORES



Terms: One year lease