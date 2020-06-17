15 Chandler Street

Amenities

Beautifully updated two bedroom unit on the second floor with Garage Parking! This spacious unit features hardwood floors, air conditioning and abundant natural light. There are two generous sized bedrooms, an updated tile bathroom, large Living Room / Dining Room, a home office and an updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Storage available in the unfinished walk up attic plus storage and laundry in the basement. Attached garage opens to the basement and there is one additional off street parking spot. The enclosed back porch overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard complete this wonderful home! Available August 1st.