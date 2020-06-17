All apartments in Watertown Town
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:11 AM

15 Chandler Street

15 Chandler Street · No Longer Available
Location

15 Chandler Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Waverley Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated two bedroom unit on the second floor with Garage Parking! This spacious unit features hardwood floors, air conditioning and abundant natural light. There are two generous sized bedrooms, an updated tile bathroom, large Living Room / Dining Room, a home office and an updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Storage available in the unfinished walk up attic plus storage and laundry in the basement. Attached garage opens to the basement and there is one additional off street parking spot. The enclosed back porch overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard complete this wonderful home! Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Chandler Street have any available units?
15 Chandler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watertown Town, MA.
What amenities does 15 Chandler Street have?
Some of 15 Chandler Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Chandler Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Chandler Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Chandler Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Chandler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 15 Chandler Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Chandler Street does offer parking.
Does 15 Chandler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Chandler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Chandler Street have a pool?
No, 15 Chandler Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Chandler Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Chandler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Chandler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Chandler Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Chandler Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Chandler Street has units with air conditioning.
