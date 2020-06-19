All apartments in Waltham
Find more places like 77 Crescent St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waltham, MA
/
77 Crescent St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

77 Crescent St.

77 Crescent Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waltham
See all
South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

77 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Come have a look at this newly renovated 2 bedroom located on Crescent Street in Waltham, directly between Moody Street and the Watch Factory! Two-minute walk to Moody Street! TONS of shops, restaurants, bars, movie theatre, kayaking etc! Apartment is located directly on the Charles River! Hot water included. Heat on the electric bill. Two good-sized bedrooms. Completely NEW bathroom with granite top. Large main space with an open kitchen leading into the living room with windows overlooking the Charles River! New flooring! Available June 1! Call-text-email Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com Thank you!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Crescent St. have any available units?
77 Crescent St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
What amenities does 77 Crescent St. have?
Some of 77 Crescent St.'s amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Crescent St. currently offering any rent specials?
77 Crescent St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Crescent St. pet-friendly?
No, 77 Crescent St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 77 Crescent St. offer parking?
No, 77 Crescent St. does not offer parking.
Does 77 Crescent St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Crescent St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Crescent St. have a pool?
No, 77 Crescent St. does not have a pool.
Does 77 Crescent St. have accessible units?
No, 77 Crescent St. does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Crescent St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Crescent St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Crescent St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Crescent St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 77 Crescent St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln
Waltham, MA 02452
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street
Waltham, MA 02453
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St
Waltham, MA 02451
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St
Waltham, MA 02451
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St
Waltham, MA 02451
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St.
Waltham, MA 02453
Currents on the Charles
36 River St
Waltham, MA 02453
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave
Waltham, MA 02453

Similar Pages

Waltham 1 BedroomsWaltham 2 Bedrooms
Waltham Apartments with Washer-DryerWaltham Pet Friendly Places
Waltham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideNorth Waltham
Piety CornerBleachery
Chemistry

Apartments Near Colleges

Brandeis UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity