77 Crescent St.

Come have a look at this newly renovated 2 bedroom located on Crescent Street in Waltham, directly between Moody Street and the Watch Factory! Two-minute walk to Moody Street! TONS of shops, restaurants, bars, movie theatre, kayaking etc! Apartment is located directly on the Charles River! Hot water included. Heat on the electric bill. Two good-sized bedrooms. Completely NEW bathroom with granite top. Large main space with an open kitchen leading into the living room with windows overlooking the Charles River! New flooring! Available June 1! Call-text-email Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com Thank you!



Terms: One year lease