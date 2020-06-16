All apartments in Waltham
Find more places like 7 Norumbega Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waltham, MA
/
7 Norumbega Terrace
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

7 Norumbega Terrace

7 Norumbega Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waltham
See all
South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7 Norumbega Terrace, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Act quickly to get into this PRIME LOCATION apartment at a below market price available for immediate move-in. Looking for professionals to rent a room in this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment (living room has a door so it can also be rented as a 2 bedroom without a living room).* Heat included!!* NEWLY Remodeled top to bottom* NEW kitchen with stainless fridge stove microwave (Fridge not in picture but is being delivered)* Modern kitchen cabinets* Granite countertop* Beautiful hardwood veneer floors - easy to clean* Sun drenched rooms* Driveway spot* Contemporary paint colors* Nest thermostat* A/C wall unit* Storage* Address is Norumbega Terrace which is near Moody Street Brandeis Bentley Newton* Public transportation nearby* Short walk to Commuter Rail Riverside and Woodland station* Convenience stores lots of restaurants around the corner* Charles River nearby kayak and canoes.* Absolutely NO smokers*Large bedroom and second bedroom can be used as living room or bedroom*Landlord pays water and heatGorgeous NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment located in the desirable Moody St section of Waltham. Conveniently located to Brandeis Bentley and Auburndale park Easy access to many vibrant parts of Waltham Markets and Restaurants all within walking distance. Apartment is located on Norumbega Terrace Waltham.

Terms: Fee Payor: Not Specified,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Norumbega Terrace have any available units?
7 Norumbega Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
What amenities does 7 Norumbega Terrace have?
Some of 7 Norumbega Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Norumbega Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7 Norumbega Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Norumbega Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7 Norumbega Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 7 Norumbega Terrace offer parking?
No, 7 Norumbega Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7 Norumbega Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Norumbega Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Norumbega Terrace have a pool?
No, 7 Norumbega Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7 Norumbega Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7 Norumbega Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Norumbega Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Norumbega Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Norumbega Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Norumbega Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St
Waltham, MA 02451
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr
Waltham, MA 01730
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St
Waltham, MA 02451
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St
Waltham, MA 02451
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke
Waltham, MA 01730
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St.
Waltham, MA 02453
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd
Waltham, MA 01760
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave
Waltham, MA 02453

Similar Pages

Waltham 1 BedroomsWaltham 2 Bedrooms
Waltham Apartments with Washer-DryerWaltham Pet Friendly Places
Waltham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideNorth Waltham
Piety CornerBleachery
Chemistry

Apartments Near Colleges

Brandeis UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School