40 Brown St.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

40 Brown St.

40 Brown Street · (214) 940-2603
Location

40 Brown Street, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available June 3rd, 2020. This first floor apartment offers a large living room, laundry (no coins!) and extra storage space in basement. Apartment has two off-street parking space plus all-day on-street parking less than a block away. Located near Moody Street, convenient for major highways including Mass Pike, 128/95, Route 20 etc. A block from Moody St, steps from Crescent St and the Watch Factory offices. Convenient to Brandeis and Children's Hospital. Easy access to major routes including 20, 128/95, Mass Pike etc. Easy commute to Boston via train from Waltham Center. Features: Hardwood Floors (Bedrooms have carpet) Stainless Steel refrigerator, additional basement storage, and Small Patio. Undergraduates are allowed. Move in Fee: First month rent ($2,400), Security deposit ($2400), and Broker Fee ($2,400).

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Brown St. have any available units?
40 Brown St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waltham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Brown St. have?
Some of 40 Brown St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Brown St. currently offering any rent specials?
40 Brown St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Brown St. pet-friendly?
No, 40 Brown St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 40 Brown St. offer parking?
Yes, 40 Brown St. offers parking.
Does 40 Brown St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Brown St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Brown St. have a pool?
No, 40 Brown St. does not have a pool.
Does 40 Brown St. have accessible units?
No, 40 Brown St. does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Brown St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Brown St. does not have units with dishwashers.
