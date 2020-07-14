40 Brown St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available June 3rd, 2020. This first floor apartment offers a large living room, laundry (no coins!) and extra storage space in basement. Apartment has two off-street parking space plus all-day on-street parking less than a block away. Located near Moody Street, convenient for major highways including Mass Pike, 128/95, Route 20 etc. A block from Moody St, steps from Crescent St and the Watch Factory offices. Convenient to Brandeis and Children's Hospital. Easy access to major routes including 20, 128/95, Mass Pike etc. Easy commute to Boston via train from Waltham Center. Features: Hardwood Floors (Bedrooms have carpet) Stainless Steel refrigerator, additional basement storage, and Small Patio. Undergraduates are allowed. Move in Fee: First month rent ($2,400), Security deposit ($2400), and Broker Fee ($2,400).



Terms: One year lease