Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Expansive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in an ideal area of Waltham. Minutes to Moody St and the Mass Pike is nearby. Eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, and great sized bedrooms. To top things off two parking spaces are included. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease