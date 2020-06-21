25 Townsend

Amenities

Move in date: 9/1/20 - Gorgeous 6 bedroom Townhouse for in Rent. Total 10 rooms: 6 Bedrooms, 1 study room, 3 full bathrooms, huge eat-in kitchen with granite counter top and stainless appliances, plus living room, dining room, family room and a full basement. High ceiling with hard floor throughout, all new windows, sky lights, enclosed screen porch, washer/dyer, off-street parking. Walk to town center, parks, commuter rail, and shops. Easy access to major routes (I90, 128/I95, 20, 2). Within minutes to Boston metro, Newton, Lexington, Watertown, Cambridge. Within walking distant to Bentley College (just 7 blocks away) and Brandeis University. First, Last, Security and 1 Month Broker Fee Due at signing Call/Text/Email (617) 921-8677



Terms: One year lease