Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:21 PM

25 Townsend

25 Townsend Street · (617) 921-8677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Townsend Street, Waltham, MA 02453
Bleachery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move in date: 9/1/20 - Gorgeous 6 bedroom Townhouse for in Rent. Total 10 rooms: 6 Bedrooms, 1 study room, 3 full bathrooms, huge eat-in kitchen with granite counter top and stainless appliances, plus living room, dining room, family room and a full basement. High ceiling with hard floor throughout, all new windows, sky lights, enclosed screen porch, washer/dyer, off-street parking. Walk to town center, parks, commuter rail, and shops. Easy access to major routes (I90, 128/I95, 20, 2). Within minutes to Boston metro, Newton, Lexington, Watertown, Cambridge. Within walking distant to Bentley College (just 7 blocks away) and Brandeis University. First, Last, Security and 1 Month Broker Fee Due at signing Call/Text/Email (617) 921-8677

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Townsend have any available units?
25 Townsend has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Townsend have?
Some of 25 Townsend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Townsend currently offering any rent specials?
25 Townsend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Townsend pet-friendly?
No, 25 Townsend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 25 Townsend offer parking?
Yes, 25 Townsend does offer parking.
Does 25 Townsend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Townsend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Townsend have a pool?
No, 25 Townsend does not have a pool.
Does 25 Townsend have accessible units?
No, 25 Townsend does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Townsend have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Townsend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Townsend have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Townsend does not have units with air conditioning.
