16 WINTER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

GORGEOUS! IMMACULATE! One of the BIGGER units at much desired Totten Pond Village. You won't find a BETTER, more UPDATED or BRIGHTER home here. RARELY available CORNER UNIT! Sparkling, RENOVATED, sun-filled unit a community of mainly owner-occupants. Oversized living room with slider to private BALCONY. Easy ONE-LEVEL LIVING in upper level of ELEVATOR building. Open dining room, beautiful GRANITE and OAK kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL appliances. TWO FULL bathrooms, including master bedroom SUITE with private tile bath and walk-through closet. Newer windows. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY room. Beautifully painted interior. AIR CONDITIONING, efficient windows. Wood floors throughout. Public transportation and shops nearby. Additional parking available. Easy access to Rte 128, Rte 2 and Mass Pike! Excellent landlord. Perhaps the VERY BEST unit available at the Village in years. Showings require mask and following current guidelines. Video and Facetime also available.