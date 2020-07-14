All apartments in Waltham
Find more places like 16 WINTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waltham, MA
/
16 WINTER STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

16 WINTER STREET

16 Winter Street · (978) 369-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waltham
See all
Piety Corner
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16 Winter Street, Waltham, MA 02451
Piety Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38C · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
GORGEOUS! IMMACULATE! One of the BIGGER units at much desired Totten Pond Village. You won't find a BETTER, more UPDATED or BRIGHTER home here. RARELY available CORNER UNIT! Sparkling, RENOVATED, sun-filled unit a community of mainly owner-occupants. Oversized living room with slider to private BALCONY. Easy ONE-LEVEL LIVING in upper level of ELEVATOR building. Open dining room, beautiful GRANITE and OAK kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL appliances. TWO FULL bathrooms, including master bedroom SUITE with private tile bath and walk-through closet. Newer windows. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY room. Beautifully painted interior. AIR CONDITIONING, efficient windows. Wood floors throughout. Public transportation and shops nearby. Additional parking available. Easy access to Rte 128, Rte 2 and Mass Pike! Excellent landlord. Perhaps the VERY BEST unit available at the Village in years. Showings require mask and following current guidelines. Video and Facetime also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 WINTER STREET have any available units?
16 WINTER STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waltham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 WINTER STREET have?
Some of 16 WINTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 WINTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16 WINTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 WINTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 16 WINTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 16 WINTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 16 WINTER STREET offers parking.
Does 16 WINTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 WINTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 WINTER STREET have a pool?
No, 16 WINTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 16 WINTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 16 WINTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 16 WINTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 WINTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 16 WINTER STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street
Waltham, MA 02453
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St
Waltham, MA 02451
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr
Waltham, MA 01730
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St
Waltham, MA 02451
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St.
Waltham, MA 02453
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd
Waltham, MA 01760
Currents on the Charles
36 River St
Waltham, MA 02453
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave
Waltham, MA 02453

Similar Pages

Waltham 1 BedroomsWaltham 2 Bedrooms
Waltham Apartments with GymsWaltham Pet Friendly Places
Waltham Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideNorth Waltham
Piety Corner
Chemistry

Apartments Near Colleges

Brandeis UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity