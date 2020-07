Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Spacious (1250 sf) condo on second floor. 3 or 4 bedrooms/2 full baths- hardwood floors throughout LAUNDRY IN UNIT CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING Steps to buses, T-commuter, and other transportation. Quiet and safe neighborhood. AVAILABLE NOW, JULY, AUGUST, OR SEPTEMBER (Tenants flexible on earlier move out)



Terms: One year lease