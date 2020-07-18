119 BROWN STREET

Amenities

Close to Bentley and Brandeis. Walkable to fabulous Moody Street which is currently closed down to permit all the restaurants to offer outdoor dining!! Waltham , thinking outside the box during the COVID virus!! Gleaming hardwood enhance this very large updated 5 bedroom apartment with ample closets, separate large living and dining room and modern, large eat-in-kitchen. Excellent commuter location: Walkable to the commuter rail with the express bus across the street to Boston. Local routes for driving commute are also convenient to this amazing location. Includes off street parking for 3-4 cars , free laundry in the basement for tenant use. Come by to take a look, you wont be disappointed!!