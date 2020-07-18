All apartments in Waltham
119 BROWN STREET

119 Brown Street · (617) 312-3910
Location

119 Brown Street, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Close to Bentley and Brandeis. Walkable to fabulous Moody Street which is currently closed down to permit all the restaurants to offer outdoor dining!! Waltham , thinking outside the box during the COVID virus!! Gleaming hardwood enhance this very large updated 5 bedroom apartment with ample closets, separate large living and dining room and modern, large eat-in-kitchen. Excellent commuter location: Walkable to the commuter rail with the express bus across the street to Boston. Local routes for driving commute are also convenient to this amazing location. Includes off street parking for 3-4 cars , free laundry in the basement for tenant use. Come by to take a look, you wont be disappointed!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 BROWN STREET have any available units?
119 BROWN STREET has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waltham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 BROWN STREET have?
Some of 119 BROWN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 BROWN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
119 BROWN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 BROWN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 119 BROWN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 119 BROWN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 119 BROWN STREET offers parking.
Does 119 BROWN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 BROWN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 BROWN STREET have a pool?
No, 119 BROWN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 119 BROWN STREET have accessible units?
No, 119 BROWN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 119 BROWN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 BROWN STREET has units with dishwashers.
