85 Perkins St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Well managed and maintained 3-story brownstone building in East Somerville. Short walk to the Orange Line at Sullivan Station or Assembly Row. Convenient to Rt 93, Rt 28 (McGrath Highway), Charlestown, Medford and downtown Boston. Nearby by: Bunker Hill Community College, Hult University, MGH, Stop and Shop, Assembly Square Shopping Center, Bus lines, T-Station. Currently Available: 700 Square Foot 2 bed / 1 bathroom apartment on the second floor. Features exposed brick walls, good sized galley kitchen, large living room and bathroom. One large bedroom, one small bedroom. Ideal for a couple or one person who wants an office. Not ideal for roommates given the inequity between bedroom sizes. Coin-operated laundry in building. Heat and hot water included. Tenants pays electricity, cable and internet. The apartment will be updated after current occupant leaves. Work to be done includes new painting and the installation of hardwood floors. $2050 for August 1st Lease to run through 8/31/2021 Due Up-Front: Application Fee, First, Last, Security, Broker Fee Exclusively offered by Robert Ortiz at Cambridge Portfolios LLC Video Tour: https://youtu.be/hNlZULjhta8



Terms: One year lease