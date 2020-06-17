All apartments in Somerville
85 Perkins St.

85 Perkins Street · (617) 756-5195
Location

85 Perkins Street, Somerville, MA 02145
East Somerville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Well managed and maintained 3-story brownstone building in East Somerville. Short walk to the Orange Line at Sullivan Station or Assembly Row. Convenient to Rt 93, Rt 28 (McGrath Highway), Charlestown, Medford and downtown Boston. Nearby by: Bunker Hill Community College, Hult University, MGH, Stop and Shop, Assembly Square Shopping Center, Bus lines, T-Station. Currently Available: 700 Square Foot 2 bed / 1 bathroom apartment on the second floor. Features exposed brick walls, good sized galley kitchen, large living room and bathroom. One large bedroom, one small bedroom. Ideal for a couple or one person who wants an office. Not ideal for roommates given the inequity between bedroom sizes. Coin-operated laundry in building. Heat and hot water included. Tenants pays electricity, cable and internet. The apartment will be updated after current occupant leaves. Work to be done includes new painting and the installation of hardwood floors. $2050 for August 1st Lease to run through 8/31/2021 Due Up-Front: Application Fee, First, Last, Security, Broker Fee Exclusively offered by Robert Ortiz at Cambridge Portfolios LLC Video Tour: https://youtu.be/hNlZULjhta8

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Perkins St. have any available units?
85 Perkins St. has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Perkins St. have?
Some of 85 Perkins St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Perkins St. currently offering any rent specials?
85 Perkins St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Perkins St. pet-friendly?
No, 85 Perkins St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 85 Perkins St. offer parking?
No, 85 Perkins St. does not offer parking.
Does 85 Perkins St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Perkins St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Perkins St. have a pool?
No, 85 Perkins St. does not have a pool.
Does 85 Perkins St. have accessible units?
No, 85 Perkins St. does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Perkins St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Perkins St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Perkins St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Perkins St. does not have units with air conditioning.
