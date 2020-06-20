25 Atherton St.

Amenities

Must see beautiful and spacious two-bedroom condominium. This charming space boasts 16 foot living room ceilings, as well as substantial renovations and updates. Custom window frames, custom lighting, and ceiling fans complete the living room area. The kitchen offers gas cooking, stainless appliances, and granite counter-tops. Full size washer and dryer is located in unit. The unit also offers beautiful hard wood floors throughout. The master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and built in shelving. There is one deeded and direct access assigned parking spot included. Building is a converted school house and maintains much of the original detail and charm from the 1900's. Enjoy easy access to the Mass Pike, as well as close proximity to public transportation. Location is less than one mile from Porter Square and the MBTA. This unit is available for a 9/1/2020 move in date.



Terms: One year lease