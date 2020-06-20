All apartments in Somerville
25 Atherton St.

25 Atherton Street · No Longer Available
Location

25 Atherton Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Must see beautiful and spacious two-bedroom condominium. This charming space boasts 16 foot living room ceilings, as well as substantial renovations and updates. Custom window frames, custom lighting, and ceiling fans complete the living room area. The kitchen offers gas cooking, stainless appliances, and granite counter-tops. Full size washer and dryer is located in unit. The unit also offers beautiful hard wood floors throughout. The master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and built in shelving. There is one deeded and direct access assigned parking spot included. Building is a converted school house and maintains much of the original detail and charm from the 1900's. Enjoy easy access to the Mass Pike, as well as close proximity to public transportation. Location is less than one mile from Porter Square and the MBTA. This unit is available for a 9/1/2020 move in date.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Atherton St. have any available units?
25 Atherton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 25 Atherton St. have?
Some of 25 Atherton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Atherton St. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Atherton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Atherton St. pet-friendly?
No, 25 Atherton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 25 Atherton St. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Atherton St. does offer parking.
Does 25 Atherton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Atherton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Atherton St. have a pool?
No, 25 Atherton St. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Atherton St. have accessible units?
No, 25 Atherton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Atherton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Atherton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Atherton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Atherton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
