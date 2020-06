Amenities

Sunny 3 bedroom unit located between Inman Sq & Union Sq in Somerville. Unit has just been completely renovated. Big and all new open kitchen with dishwasher, in-sink disposal, microwave, gas stove and refrigerator and freezer. All new modern style bathroom with good space has very nice new tile floor. Big bedrooms and good closet space. Shiny new hardwood floors throughout. 1 off street parking space is included and there is laundry in the building.



Terms: One year lease