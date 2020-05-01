11 Langmaid

Amenities
Large, Beautiful 2nd FL. 3 BED w/Living Rm, Dining Rm, and Eat-in Kitchen! Easy access to 2 Train Stations. Right across from Winter Hill Brewing One-off Street Parking available $100 / Month Easy st parking for other cars right out front. Renovated w/New Kitchen and Bath, + Living Rm & Dining Rm! Great Top Floor Unit on a side street off Broadway! Very easy access to Assembly Square, Union Square, Sullivan Station, HWY N and S PLUS Easy But to Davis Square too!! Nice Renovated Kitchen and Baths. ALL SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH NICE CLOSETS!! Laundry in Basement. Gas Heating. Stree Permit Parking and possibly off the street for rent. Great Somerville Location with Easy Access to: Assembly Station Davis Square Downtown Boston Magoun Square Orange Line T Sullivan Station Winter Hill ~ Broadway
Terms: One year lease