Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

11 Langmaid

11 Langmaid Avenue · (617) 992-0978
Location

11 Langmaid Avenue, Somerville, MA 02145
Ten Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large, Beautiful 2nd FL. 3 BED w/Living Rm, Dining Rm, and Eat-in Kitchen! Easy access to 2 Train Stations. Right across from Winter Hill Brewing One-off Street Parking available $100 / Month Easy st parking for other cars right out front. Renovated w/New Kitchen and Bath, + Living Rm & Dining Rm! Great Top Floor Unit on a side street off Broadway! Very easy access to Assembly Square, Union Square, Sullivan Station, HWY N and S PLUS Easy But to Davis Square too!! Nice Renovated Kitchen and Baths. ALL SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH NICE CLOSETS!! Laundry in Basement. Gas Heating. Stree Permit Parking and possibly off the street for rent. Great Somerville Location with Easy Access to: Assembly Station Davis Square Downtown Boston Magoun Square Orange Line T Sullivan Station Winter Hill ~ Broadway

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Langmaid have any available units?
11 Langmaid has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Langmaid have?
Some of 11 Langmaid's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Langmaid currently offering any rent specials?
11 Langmaid isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Langmaid pet-friendly?
No, 11 Langmaid is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 11 Langmaid offer parking?
Yes, 11 Langmaid does offer parking.
Does 11 Langmaid have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Langmaid offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Langmaid have a pool?
No, 11 Langmaid does not have a pool.
Does 11 Langmaid have accessible units?
No, 11 Langmaid does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Langmaid have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Langmaid has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Langmaid have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Langmaid does not have units with air conditioning.
