11 Langmaid

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Large, Beautiful 2nd FL. 3 BED w/Living Rm, Dining Rm, and Eat-in Kitchen! Easy access to 2 Train Stations. Right across from Winter Hill Brewing One-off Street Parking available $100 / Month Easy st parking for other cars right out front. Renovated w/New Kitchen and Bath, + Living Rm & Dining Rm! Great Top Floor Unit on a side street off Broadway! Very easy access to Assembly Square, Union Square, Sullivan Station, HWY N and S PLUS Easy But to Davis Square too!! Nice Renovated Kitchen and Baths. ALL SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH NICE CLOSETS!! Laundry in Basement. Gas Heating. Stree Permit Parking and possibly off the street for rent. Great Somerville Location with Easy Access to: Assembly Station Davis Square Downtown Boston Magoun Square Orange Line T Sullivan Station Winter Hill ~ Broadway



Terms: One year lease