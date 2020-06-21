All apartments in Quincy
Home
/
Quincy, MA
/
65 Grafton St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

65 Grafton St.

65 Grafton Street · No Longer Available
Location

65 Grafton Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Available 6/15- Looking for good credit and good references. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has hardwood floors and gas heat! Living room and eat-in kitchen (White kitchen pictured is the kitchen in this particular unit). Coin-op on property, off-street parking available ($15 per month). Located close to Quincy Center, near bus line. No pets, no smoking please. This one will go fast! Landlord is looking for first month's rent and security deposit. We charge 1/2 month's rent for our fee. Please EMAIL US to set up an appointment to see this great apartment! Parking $15 per month, off street. On Street is free.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Grafton St. have any available units?
65 Grafton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
Is 65 Grafton St. currently offering any rent specials?
65 Grafton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Grafton St. pet-friendly?
No, 65 Grafton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 65 Grafton St. offer parking?
Yes, 65 Grafton St. does offer parking.
Does 65 Grafton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Grafton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Grafton St. have a pool?
No, 65 Grafton St. does not have a pool.
Does 65 Grafton St. have accessible units?
No, 65 Grafton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Grafton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Grafton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Grafton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Grafton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
