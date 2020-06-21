65 Grafton St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Available 6/15- Looking for good credit and good references. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has hardwood floors and gas heat! Living room and eat-in kitchen (White kitchen pictured is the kitchen in this particular unit). Coin-op on property, off-street parking available ($15 per month). Located close to Quincy Center, near bus line. No pets, no smoking please. This one will go fast! Landlord is looking for first month's rent and security deposit. We charge 1/2 month's rent for our fee. Please EMAIL US to set up an appointment to see this great apartment! Parking $15 per month, off street. On Street is free.



Terms: One year lease