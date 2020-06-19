60 Bromfield Street 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath, Available 9/1



3 Bedroom / 2 Bath

2nd Floor of a two family

Newly redone.

$2450 a month

Available 9/1

Working professionals or strong Credit and Income

Tenant pays all utilities

Owner takes care of snow and lawn

Washer and dryer not shared not coin op

Storage in the basement

Off Street parking

Great neighborhood

20-minute walk to North Quincy Train Stop

10 minute walk to beach



Move in cost: First, Last, Security and Broker's Fee

ACB Realty, 781-356-2552



No Pets Allowed



