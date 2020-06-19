All apartments in Quincy
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

60 Bromfield Street 2

60 Bromfield Street · (781) 356-2552
Location

60 Bromfield Street, Quincy, MA 02170
Wollaston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath, Available 9/1 - Property Id: 275840

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
2nd Floor of a two family
Newly redone.
$2450 a month
Available 9/1
Working professionals or strong Credit and Income
Tenant pays all utilities
Owner takes care of snow and lawn
Washer and dryer not shared not coin op
Storage in the basement
Off Street parking
Great neighborhood
20-minute walk to North Quincy Train Stop
10 minute walk to beach

Move in cost: First, Last, Security and Broker's Fee
ACB Realty, 781-356-2552

"To view all of our availability, please visit our web-site - https://acbrealtyinc.rentlinx.com/"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275840
Property Id 275840

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5766940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Bromfield Street 2 have any available units?
60 Bromfield Street 2 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
Is 60 Bromfield Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
60 Bromfield Street 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Bromfield Street 2 pet-friendly?
No, 60 Bromfield Street 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 60 Bromfield Street 2 offer parking?
Yes, 60 Bromfield Street 2 does offer parking.
Does 60 Bromfield Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Bromfield Street 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Bromfield Street 2 have a pool?
No, 60 Bromfield Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 60 Bromfield Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 60 Bromfield Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Bromfield Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Bromfield Street 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Bromfield Street 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Bromfield Street 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
