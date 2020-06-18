All apartments in Quincy
290 Whitwell St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

290 Whitwell St 1

290 Whitwell St · (781) 356-2552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

290 Whitwell St, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath - Property Id: 255684

First Floor
Available Now!
Spacious 2 Bed / 1 Bath
$2200.00 plus gas heat, hw and cooking, electric
Hardwood Floors
Laundry Hook up
Off Street Parking (Garage use add $100)
Pets to be considered on a individual bases

Copy the link below into your URL to see a video of this property...
https://youtu.be/xMIMAbf-2Bw

Strong income and credit required
Move in costs: First month, Security and 1/2 month Fee.

Call ACB Realty, 781-356-2552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255684
Property Id 255684

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5683679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Whitwell St 1 have any available units?
290 Whitwell St 1 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 Whitwell St 1 have?
Some of 290 Whitwell St 1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Whitwell St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
290 Whitwell St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Whitwell St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 Whitwell St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 290 Whitwell St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 290 Whitwell St 1 does offer parking.
Does 290 Whitwell St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Whitwell St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Whitwell St 1 have a pool?
No, 290 Whitwell St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 290 Whitwell St 1 have accessible units?
No, 290 Whitwell St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Whitwell St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 Whitwell St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
