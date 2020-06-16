All apartments in Quincy
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:05 AM

243 Newport Ave

243 Newport Avenue · (857) 258-0938
Location

243 Newport Avenue, Quincy, MA 02170
Wollaston

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Walk to the Wollaston T! Charming 1 bedroom apartment is only 2 blocks from the Wollaston T and a short walk to the many shops and restaurants of Wollaston. Beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with new cabinets, new stove, new tile floor. Ceramic bath with penny floor tiles, freshly painted. Classic details include a built in china cabinet, large windows, high ceilings and beautiful wood details. Shared coin washer and complimentary dryer in basement. No smoking, No Vaping, Sorry, no pets. Lease Terms: Tenancy At Will, first and security deposit required, no listing brokerage fee. Owners are licensed to sell real estate in MA. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Newport Ave have any available units?
243 Newport Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 Newport Ave have?
Some of 243 Newport Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Newport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
243 Newport Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Newport Ave pet-friendly?
No, 243 Newport Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 243 Newport Ave offer parking?
No, 243 Newport Ave does not offer parking.
Does 243 Newport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Newport Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Newport Ave have a pool?
No, 243 Newport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 243 Newport Ave have accessible units?
No, 243 Newport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Newport Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Newport Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
