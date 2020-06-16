243 Newport Ave

Amenities

Walk to the Wollaston T! Charming 1 bedroom apartment is only 2 blocks from the Wollaston T and a short walk to the many shops and restaurants of Wollaston. Beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with new cabinets, new stove, new tile floor. Ceramic bath with penny floor tiles, freshly painted. Classic details include a built in china cabinet, large windows, high ceilings and beautiful wood details. Shared coin washer and complimentary dryer in basement. No smoking, No Vaping, Sorry, no pets. Lease Terms: Tenancy At Will, first and security deposit required, no listing brokerage fee. Owners are licensed to sell real estate in MA. Available Now!