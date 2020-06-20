All apartments in Quincy
23 Branch St.
23 Branch St.

23 Branch Street · No Longer Available
Location

23 Branch Street, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 08/01/20 Cozy 1bd, heat and hot water, walk to T, parking! - Property Id: 284542

Lovely one bedroom apartment home coming available in August. Only 5 units in the building, this charming top floor one bedroom offers heat, hot water, parking (1) on-site laundry and is located on a quiet dead-end street. Full size bath wit ha tub, good cabinet space, generous closets, newer wall A/C and more! Walk to Quincy Adams red-line and easy access to the expressway, BJ's shopping and area amenities, great apartment home! Available for August move-in.
NO pets please, strong credit and income required.
$1450 per month
Includes heat, hot water, parking, coin-op laundry on site!
Move in costs: first month $1450, full security $1450 and 1/2 month broker's fee!

ACB Realty, Inc.
781-356-2552

Please allow 24 hours to schedule appointment, currently occupied.

Video link of unit below...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BZl_Ch7ghg

Mask/face covering/gloves required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284542
Property Id 284542

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Branch St. have any available units?
23 Branch St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Branch St. have?
Some of 23 Branch St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Branch St. currently offering any rent specials?
23 Branch St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Branch St. pet-friendly?
No, 23 Branch St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 23 Branch St. offer parking?
Yes, 23 Branch St. does offer parking.
Does 23 Branch St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Branch St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Branch St. have a pool?
No, 23 Branch St. does not have a pool.
Does 23 Branch St. have accessible units?
No, 23 Branch St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Branch St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Branch St. does not have units with dishwashers.
