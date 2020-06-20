23 Branch St.

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Cozy 1bd, heat and hot water, walk to T, parking! - Property Id: 284542



Lovely one bedroom apartment home coming available in August. Only 5 units in the building, this charming top floor one bedroom offers heat, hot water, parking (1) on-site laundry and is located on a quiet dead-end street. Full size bath wit ha tub, good cabinet space, generous closets, newer wall A/C and more! Walk to Quincy Adams red-line and easy access to the expressway, BJ's shopping and area amenities, great apartment home! Available for August move-in.

NO pets please, strong credit and income required.

$1450 per month

Includes heat, hot water, parking, coin-op laundry on site!

Move in costs: first month $1450, full security $1450 and 1/2 month broker's fee!



ACB Realty, Inc.

781-356-2552



Please allow 24 hours to schedule appointment, currently occupied.



Video link of unit below...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BZl_Ch7ghg



Mask/face covering/gloves required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284542

No Pets Allowed



